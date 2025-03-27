WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEARCA:WBIF)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2025

WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

WBIF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.86. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.53. WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $30.76.

About WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF

(Get Free Report)

The WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF (WBIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that focuses on global value stocks that pay dividends. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation with reduced volatility during market declines. WBIF was launched on Aug 27, 2014 and is managed by WBI Shares.

See Also

Dividend History for WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIF)

Receive News & Ratings for WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.