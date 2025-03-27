Delek Group Ltd. (OTC:DELKY) Announces Dividend of $0.24

Delek Group Ltd. (OTC:DELKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.239 per share on Monday, May 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This is a 3.6% increase from Delek Group’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Delek Group Price Performance

DELKY traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.00. 827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38. Delek Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.

Delek Group Company Profile

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Foreign Energy, and Other Operations. It holds interests in the Leviathan and Aphrodite reservoirs in Cyprus; assets oil offshore oil assets in the Mediterranean, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.

