Delek Group Ltd. (OTC:DELKY) Announces Dividend of $0.24

Delek Group Ltd. (OTC:DELKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.239 per share on Monday, May 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This is a 3.6% increase from Delek Group’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Delek Group Price Performance
DELKY traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.00. 827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38. Delek Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.
Delek Group Company Profile
