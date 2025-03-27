SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1236 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 32.0% increase from SGI Enhanced Core ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USDX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.64. 91,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,643. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91. SGI Enhanced Core ETF has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $26.44.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Company Profile

The SGI Enhanced Core ETF (USDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund enhanced yield by actively managing a portfolio of high-yielding, ultra-short term fixed income instruments, while also employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate additional income by selling short-term options.

