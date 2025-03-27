Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Trading Down 13.5% – What’s Next?

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 238.70 ($3.09) and last traded at GBX 241.97 ($3.13). Approximately 1,843,341,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,725% from the average daily volume of 65,247,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279.70 ($3.62).
Kingfisher Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 251.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 270.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 20.70 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Kingfisher had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kingfisher plc will post 23.6949924 earnings per share for the current year.
Kingfisher Increases Dividend
About Kingfisher
Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 2,000 stores, supported by a team of over 78,000 colleagues. We operate in eight countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçta?. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.
