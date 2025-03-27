Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) Shares Up 4.2% – Should You Buy?

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 22,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 21,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.36.
About Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V)
Prospero Silver Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
