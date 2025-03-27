Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Trading Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 454,268 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 280,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.
Featured Stories
