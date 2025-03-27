Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Trading 4.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.21. 211 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Nippon Paint Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 7.77%.

About Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paints and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for the automotive body, including surface treatment, electrodeposition coating, intermediate coating, and finish coating; paints for plastic components, such as bumpers and interior components; trade-use paints for construction sites, including single-family detached homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances.

