Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Stock Price Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 820,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 789,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99.

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Wheat Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $995,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $995,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 89,390 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

