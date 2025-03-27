Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Sells 12,253 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 12,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $395,036.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,367,162.40. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wanjiku Juanita Walcott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $219,766.50.

Pinterest Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,571,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,864,591. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 8,261.1% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

