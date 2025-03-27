Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Sharps Technology Trading Down 10.9 %
Sharps Technology stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. 4,846,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,045,997. Sharps Technology has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $839,544.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.47.
About Sharps Technology
