Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.53-$2.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.335-$2.355 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.950-15.150 EPS.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $438.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $341.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,395,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,343. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $366.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.65. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

