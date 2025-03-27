First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.47. The company had a trading volume of 383,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,641. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.78.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
