First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $49.03. 410,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,838. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.91.
About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.