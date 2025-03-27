First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1207 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Performance

FTXO stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,504. The stock has a market cap of $210.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.92.

About First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

