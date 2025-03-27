First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1207 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Performance
FTXO stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,504. The stock has a market cap of $210.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.92.
About First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF
Further Reading
