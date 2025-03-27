First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0342 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:FTXL traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,684. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.74. The company has a market capitalization of $286.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day moving average of $88.79.
About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
