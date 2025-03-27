First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0342 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:FTXL traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,684. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.74. The company has a market capitalization of $286.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day moving average of $88.79.

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

