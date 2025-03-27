374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

NASDAQ:SCWO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.36. 987,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,425. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of -0.01. 374Water has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

In other 374Water news, major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 144,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $62,289.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,400,896 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,385.28. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 521,226 shares of company stock worth $269,744 over the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 374Water in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd.

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

