Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Trading Down 17.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) were down 17.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Approximately 13,884,631 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 588% from the average daily volume of 2,018,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).
Galileo Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £10.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.95.
Galileo Resources (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported GBX 0.19 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.
Galileo Resources Company Profile
Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
