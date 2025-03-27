QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) (CVE:CXO) Shares Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) (CVE:CXO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 16,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 35,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market cap of C$14.78 million and a PE ratio of -9.72.

About QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V)

(Get Free Report)

Colorado Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal assets include the North ROK, Hit, Kinaskan-Castle, KSP, and KingPin properties located in British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.