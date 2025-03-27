Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Stock Price Up 6.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.83. 384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93.

About Grupo Bimbo

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.