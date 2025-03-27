SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Shares Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. 246,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.52.

In related news, Director John H. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total value of C$801,500.00.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

