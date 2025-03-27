Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Price Down 13.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) fell 13.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 238.70 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 241.97 ($3.12). 1,843,341,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,725% from the average session volume of 65,247,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279.70 ($3.60).
Kingfisher Stock Up 1.1 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 251.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 270.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96.
Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 20.70 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Kingfisher had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 2.68%. Analysts anticipate that Kingfisher plc will post 23.6949924 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kingfisher Increases Dividend
Kingfisher Company Profile
Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 2,000 stores, supported by a team of over 78,000 colleagues. We operate in eight countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçta?. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kingfisher
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.