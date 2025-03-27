Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.600-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its FY26 guidance to $4.60-5.00 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.69. 521,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $54.02 and a 12-month high of $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.98.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $390.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.94 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Oxford Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OXM

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $108,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,112.52. This trade represents a 42.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.