Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Director Milford W. Mcguirt Buys 500 Shares

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) Director Milford W. Mcguirt purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.58 per share, with a total value of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,841 shares in the company, valued at $756,477.78. The trade was a 7.89 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Science Applications International Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:SAIC traded up $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $111.36. 581,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,909. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.66. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $94.68 and a 1 year high of $156.34.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

