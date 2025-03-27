First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AGQI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AGQI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1297 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 80.9% increase from First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF Price Performance
AGQI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.12. 4,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,170. First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. The company has a market cap of $54.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.64.
About First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF
