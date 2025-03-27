First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:FCA)

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0256 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

FCA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.88. 1,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,049. The company has a market cap of $49.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.57. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $24.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29.

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

