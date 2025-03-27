Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.56 and last traded at $21.69, with a volume of 726588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kering from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

