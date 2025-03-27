KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.89 and last traded at $47.77, with a volume of 21151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KBCSY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Get KBC Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KBCSY

KBC Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, research analysts predict that KBC Group NV will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.