First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Mar 27th, 2025

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIVGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2703 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 10.1% increase from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $75.11. 71,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,847. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $84.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

