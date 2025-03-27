First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1558 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

KNGZ stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.34. 1,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,652. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $46.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.97.

About First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

