First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:FKU)

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKUGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1648 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $40.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,146. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $64.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $42.54.

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

