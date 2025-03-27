First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:FTQI)

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.207 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTQI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 151,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,310. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $510.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65.

About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

