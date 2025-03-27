First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSFGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Shares of LDSF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,835. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $19.26.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

