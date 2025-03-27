Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Galp Energia, SGPS stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.64. 33,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,445. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.43. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

