Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Stock Price Up 22.2% – Should You Buy?

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 22.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,475,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,924% from the average session volume of 72,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.45.
Lithium ION Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Asia. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 63,000 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ion Energy Ltd.
