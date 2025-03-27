IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 192.95%.

IRIDEX Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of IRIDEX stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.88. 104,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,815. IRIDEX has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

