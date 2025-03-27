Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Director Sells C$1,219,335.40 in Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) Director Paul Brink sold 5,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$223.81, for a total value of C$1,219,335.40.

Franco-Nevada stock traded up C$6.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$224.94. 267,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,243. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$202.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$182.70. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of C$156.31 and a 52-week high of C$226.04.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$194.10.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

