Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$37.88 and last traded at C$37.50, with a volume of 388303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.78.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Alamos Gold Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

