Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 28.90 ($0.37), with a volume of 786992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.37).

Real Estate Investors Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of £52.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.07.

Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX (1.35) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. Real Estate Investors had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 106.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Real Estate Investors Plc will post 4.3650794 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Real Estate Investors Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Real Estate Investors

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.37%. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.49%.

In other Real Estate Investors news, insider Paul Bassi purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £145,000 ($186,687.27). Company insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

About Real Estate Investors

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

