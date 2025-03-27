Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLEGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 28.90 ($0.37), with a volume of 786992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.37).

Real Estate Investors Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of £52.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.07.

Real Estate Investors (LON:RLEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX (1.35) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. Real Estate Investors had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 106.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Real Estate Investors Plc will post 4.3650794 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Real Estate Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.37%. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.49%.

Insider Transactions at Real Estate Investors

In other Real Estate Investors news, insider Paul Bassi purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £145,000 ($186,687.27). Company insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

About Real Estate Investors

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

