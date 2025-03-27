Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.31 and last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 618863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.47.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 287.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 683.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

