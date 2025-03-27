First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 58,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 25,284 shares.The stock last traded at $137.20 and had previously closed at $136.44.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.03 and its 200-day moving average is $138.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 437,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,798,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after purchasing an additional 31,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 58,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

