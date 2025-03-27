First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 299,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 205,206 shares.The stock last traded at $37.46 and had previously closed at $37.71.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

