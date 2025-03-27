Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Up 780.0% in March

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 780.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
EBKDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut Erste Group Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Erste Group Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Erste Group Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.
