AAR (NYSE:AIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.13 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

AAR Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of AIR stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.24. The company had a trading volume of 416,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.73 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.47. AAR has a 12 month low of $54.71 and a 12 month high of $76.34.

Get AAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AAR

In related news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 17,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,153,147.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,383.58. This trade represents a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 128,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.76, for a total transaction of $8,573,786.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,144,356.80. The trade was a 27.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,793 shares of company stock worth $12,538,396. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AIR. StockNews.com cut AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAR

AAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.