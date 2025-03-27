Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06, Zacks reports.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of ACRV stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.52. 522,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,804. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

