Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.530-2.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.950-15.150 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $438.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.55.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $341.53. 3,721,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,125. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $423.32. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $366.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.65.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

