MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 335 ($4.31) and last traded at GBX 341 ($4.39), with a volume of 16759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 342.50 ($4.41).

MIGO Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £68.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 347.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 351.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11.

About MIGO Opportunities Trust

The Company aims to outperform Sterling Overnight Interbank Average (SONIA)* 3 month plus 2% over the longer term, principally through exploiting the pricing of closed-end funds.

The Company invests in closed-end investment funds traded on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market, but has the flexibility to invest in investment funds listed or dealt on other recognised stock exchanges, in unlisted closed-end funds (including, but not limited to, funds traded on the FTSE AIM All-Share Index) and in open-ended investment funds.

