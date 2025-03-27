Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Stock Price Up 31.8% – Time to Buy?

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 31.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 569,915 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 545% from the average session volume of 88,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$16.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.91.
Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.
