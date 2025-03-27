Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 7,265,459 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 3,582,469 shares.The stock last traded at $6.73 and had previously closed at $6.68.

Aegon Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aegon by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,413,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,886,000 after purchasing an additional 298,679 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Aegon by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,484,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,658,000 after acquiring an additional 780,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at $15,397,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 409,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Aegon by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,419,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 679,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

