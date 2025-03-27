IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Up 800.0% in March

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Performance

Shares of IBC Advanced Alloys stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,759. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. IBC Advanced Alloys has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get IBC Advanced Alloys alerts:

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.