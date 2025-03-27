BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DHF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 436,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,302. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.