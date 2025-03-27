BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of DHF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 436,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,302. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59.
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.